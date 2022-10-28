Shoigu, Russian Defense Minister - Announced the Completion of Partial Mobilization in Russia - The Main Statement from the Report of the Minister of Defense to President Putin. - 102822

Shoigu announced the completion of partial mobilization in Russia - the main statement from the report of the Minister of Defense to the President of the Russian Federation





- the task of partially mobilizing 300,000 people has been completed, the military registration and enlistment offices will continue recruiting volunteers and candidates for contract service;





- the average age of those called up as part of partial mobilization is 35 years;





- 13,000 Russians went to the troops as volunteers, without waiting for summons from the military registration and enlistment offices;





- 218,000 mobilized are at the training grounds and are undergoing training and combat coordination, 82,000 people are currently in the SMO zone, of which 41,000 are operating as part of units;





- all the problems that arose at the initial stage of partial mobilization have been resolved;





- The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation must be equipped with modern types of weapons.