BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Max Blumenthal, Crashed Jorge Ramos’ presser & turned the tables on him, asking him to condemn Rubio’s explicit call to murder Nicolas Maduro
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 1 day ago

Max Blumenthal

"I crashed Jorge Ramos’, (Latino Immigrant, Mexican journalist and anchor for Fusion's America) presser and turned the tables on him, asking him to condemn Marco Rubio’s explicit call to murder Nicolas Maduro

He couldn’t do it, and wound up admitting he coordinated his failed ambush interview of Maduro with Rubio."

https://x.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/1995724319192740293

Excruciating to listen to Ramos dodge the question and proclaim himself a cracking journalist. He is complicit in some of the worst propaganda against Venezuela.

Back in 2019, the US was attempted to create chaos in Venezuela and was claiming that Venezuela was in a humanitarian crisis, that there was a food shortage (it wasn't, there wasn't).

Ramos was a part of this propaganda. In one grotesque video, he flat out lied about being 'near', 'close to', & 'minutes from' Venezuela's presidential palace & seeing men eating out of a dump truck. In doing so, Ramos was attempting to incriminate Nicolas Maduro as being oblivious to the non-existant "humanitarian crisis" Ramos was purporting.

But in fact Ramos was in a wealthy eastern Caracas district, roughly 7 km away from the presidential palace when he filmed the clip in question. I went to that district, to film it and show how he lied.

There is indeed a long and sustained US-led economic war against Venezuela, but Ramos wouldn't address that. Instead, he fabricated his location and perhaps the clip itself.


https://odysee.com/@EvaKareneBartlett:9/jorge-ramos-wasn-t-near-or-minutes-from:0

https://x.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1995746559695143391

@EvaKareneBartlett (Reality_Theories)

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy