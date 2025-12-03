Max Blumenthal, Crashed Jorge Ramos’ presser & turned the tables on him, asking him to condemn Rubio’s explicit call to murder Nicolas Maduro

Max Blumenthal

"I crashed Jorge Ramos’, (Latino Immigrant, Mexican journalist and anchor for Fusion's America) presser and turned the tables on him, asking him to condemn Marco Rubio’s explicit call to murder Nicolas Maduro

He couldn’t do it, and wound up admitting he coordinated his failed ambush interview of Maduro with Rubio."

https://x.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/1995724319192740293

Excruciating to listen to Ramos dodge the question and proclaim himself a cracking journalist. He is complicit in some of the worst propaganda against Venezuela.

Back in 2019, the US was attempted to create chaos in Venezuela and was claiming that Venezuela was in a humanitarian crisis, that there was a food shortage (it wasn't, there wasn't).

Ramos was a part of this propaganda. In one grotesque video, he flat out lied about being 'near', 'close to', & 'minutes from' Venezuela's presidential palace & seeing men eating out of a dump truck. In doing so, Ramos was attempting to incriminate Nicolas Maduro as being oblivious to the non-existant "humanitarian crisis" Ramos was purporting.

But in fact Ramos was in a wealthy eastern Caracas district, roughly 7 km away from the presidential palace when he filmed the clip in question. I went to that district, to film it and show how he lied.

There is indeed a long and sustained US-led economic war against Venezuela, but Ramos wouldn't address that. Instead, he fabricated his location and perhaps the clip itself.





https://odysee.com/@EvaKareneBartlett:9/jorge-ramos-wasn-t-near-or-minutes-from:0

https://x.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1995746559695143391

@EvaKareneBartlett (Reality_Theories)