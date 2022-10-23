The New NHS World Order - Scandal | Zed Phoenix

From the description:

On today's episode: Part 2 of my expose into the scandal which is the creation of the "new NHS" being brought to you by Bill Gates, The World Health Organisation (W.H.O), the World Economic Forum (W.E.F) and Israeli intelligence, to name but a few of the foreign organizations infiltrating our country right now.

I break down the NHS’s Orwellian, Brave New World and Animal Farm agenda called "The Long Term Plan" which includes all of world society being run by the NHS.

England to be the worlds first smoke free society, housing provided by the NHS with 24/7 external and internal surveillance. New "healthy towns" being built now and healthy awards for your home and business as long as you comply. Linked to your genome, health passport and NHS App. This is the social credit system in action.

So join me on the edge of the simulation, as we delve into the real agenda. Frightening doesn’t go far enough for this new society being created and it’s here already!

Here the links to The Long Term Plan https://www.longtermplan.nhs.uk

Link to Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/010b6757-0e26-4fa8-bdab-0735117815d2

Link to Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/megasearch12

Telegram: https://t.me/+Tm73H2-Ekmw5MTM0





