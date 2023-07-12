Create New Account
EPISODE 30: LAB CULTIVATED CHICKEN BREAST PRODUCT OR FREE RANGE CHICKEN BREAST, YOU CHOOSE
Why would anyone choose to eat a lab cultured version of an animal product that they can get from the naturally raised animal itself? This endeavor is almost as absurd as a female Supreme Court justice’s inability to define her own gender. 


https://apnews.com/article/cultivated-meat-lab-grown-cell-based-a88ab8e0241712b501aa191cdbf6b39a


ON PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-30-LAB-CULTIVATED-CHICKEN-BREAST-PRODUCT-OR-FREE-RANGE-CHICKEN-BREAST--YOU-CHOOSE-e26rviq

Keywords
unnaturallab meatunnecessary

