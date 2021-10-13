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Did Jesse Ventura Expose A Vaccine Plot To Decrease The Population in 2009?
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62 views • October 13, 2021
Update: After this video was created and posted, we learned that Delta put out a statement denying that one of their airline’s pilots passed away from vaccine complications while operating a flight. https://news.delta.com/delta-comment-false-employee-allegations
Jesse Ventura's series "Conspiracy Theory" in 2009 may have been hitting on what we are now living. Also a Delta Pilot dies while in flight a few days after getting the 2nd jab, but the media covers it up.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Jesse Ventura's series "Conspiracy Theory" from 2009 on Vaccines
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xbq0zf
Did You Know That The FDA Is Actually Funded By And Working For Big Pharma??
https://americasvoice.news/video/4lpyjbvn50Sx3sw/
Jesse Ventura's series "Conspiracy Theory" in 2009 may have been hitting on what we are now living. Also a Delta Pilot dies while in flight a few days after getting the 2nd jab, but the media covers it up.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Jesse Ventura's series "Conspiracy Theory" from 2009 on Vaccines
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xbq0zf
Did You Know That The FDA Is Actually Funded By And Working For Big Pharma??
https://americasvoice.news/video/4lpyjbvn50Sx3sw/
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