It's only a matter of time before a catastrophic terrorist attack: Col. Shaffer and Mills | Newsline
Published 20 hours ago

Newsmax - It's only a matter of time before a catastrophic terrorist attack: Col. Shaffer and Mills | Newsline


On Friday's "Newsline," Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer (Ret.) and Col. John Mills warn about the consequences of a lack of resolve in the Middle East and an open border.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

newsmax col john mills col tony shaffer newsline

