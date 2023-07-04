Highlights of SCO Summit, where Russian President Vladimir Putin Participated via video link today

Key highlights from the SCO, (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating via video link:

▶️Putin said that a hybrid war against Russia is being waged, with extensive sanctions, provocations, and pressure. He emphasized that Russia is resilient and will continue to resist external pressure and sanctions, while steadily developing.

▶️Putin stated that external forces have been working to create an "anti-Russia" state near its borders using Ukraine, supporting aggression and neo-Nazi ideologies. This is seen as a threat to Russia's security and hinderance to its development.

▶️Putin welcomed Iran's entry into the SCO, commending their completion of necessary procedures in under two years. The focus now is to help Iran effectively integrate into the diverse work carried out within the SCO framework.

▶️The majority of trade transactions between Russia and China are settled in their respective national currencies, with over 80% of commercial exchanges conducted in rubles and yuan. Trade between Russia and SCO countries witnessed significant growth, reaching $263 billion in 2022 and increasing by 35% between January and April 2023.

▶️Putin expressed gratitude to SCO countries for their support during an attempted armed rebellion, with telephone conversations held with the presidents of Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, who expressed their backing for the actions of the Russian leadership.

According to the declaration issued at the summit, the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will oppose protectionist measures and trade restrictions that threaten the global economy.

Other key points from the document include:

▶️The SCO countries reaffirm their commitment to establishing a more democratic, fair, and multipolar world order.

▶️The SCO countries have agreed to designate 2024 as the Year of Ecology for the SCO.

▶️Unilateral economic sanctions, except those imposed by the UN Security Council, are incompatible with international law and have a negative impact on relationships.

▶️The SCO countries affirm that the SCO is not directed against other states or international organizations.

▶️The SCO countries advocate for peaceful resolution of disagreements between countries through dialogue.

▶️The SCO countries support the establishment of Afghanistan as an independent state.

▶️The SCO countries reject bloc-based, ideological, and confrontational approaches to solving international problems.

▶️The SCO countries emphasize the importance of the prompt destruction of declared stockpiles of chemical weapons.

▶️The SCO advocates for keeping outer space free from weapons.

▶️The SCO countries highlight the importance of the prompt destruction of declared stockpiles of chemical weapons.