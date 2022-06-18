Klaus Schwab sees the WHO building from his window in Geneva, not in Davos. There is no WHO building in Davos.



“I ramble on about the World Economic Forum's horrible narrative and vision for the future. They act like it's inevitable - but it is NOT!

For a gift of support my website is here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php

THANK YOU to everyone whose generous contributions, letters, prayers and information keep me going! God bless you all, everyone who watches!

Yuval Harari is out there repeating the scary story of total biosurveillance but who says he's right? They are simply building a narrative to convince people that resistance is futile. Don't let them win! We have to create the better, REAL, wholesome and true narrative of the future we want, for the sake of the children and all future generations.” Polly.

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.bitchute.com/video/3fby3KPEAnLD/ - June 17, 2022

Amazing Polly | Their Terrible Narrative - Freeform Friday

Amazing Polly, Their Terrible Narrative, Freeform Friday, June 17 2022



