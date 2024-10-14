Peter Navarro | Wasting Away in the Bureau of Prisons Hell

Little did I know when I went to prison in defense of our Constitution that I would moonlight as an investigative reporter and uncover a $5 billion waste of taxpayer money. Three months after my prison release, neither the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) nor the U.S. Congress has yet to do a damn thing about this monumental government failure.





To the contrary, with a stunning announcement on October 8, the BOP has moved in the OPPOSITE direction, effectively institutionalizing the problem. Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee is doing what it has done most of the last two years – absolutely nothing but bloviating.





LISTEN FOR THE REST OF THE STORY. VISIT WWW.PETERNAVARRO.SUBSTACK.COM FOR MORE





Peter Navarro asks for help with his legal defense fund at givesendgo.com/navarro





Learn More About How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com





Learn How to Protect Your Health with Help from Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV





Learn About the Incredible American Made Products of Mike Lindell and MyPillow Today At: www.MyPillow.com/Navarro Use PROMO CODE: NAVARRO





Learn the Truth About CBDCs and Executive Order #14067 HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content





ReAwaken America Tour | General Flynn, Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Kash Patel, General Flynn & Team America + Klaus Schwab & the World Economic Forum Are Going to HELL!!!





Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/





**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All





**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102