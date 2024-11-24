BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Underground: logistics specialists of the Dnepr group of troops demonstrated the organization of rear support in the Zaporizhia region
❗️Underground labyrinths: logistics specialists of the (Russian) Dnepr group of troops demonstrated the organization of rear support in the Zaporizhia region

Places for restoring the combat capability of units, like many others, are located deep underground. In the conditions of the SVO, with constant shelling, this is a standard safety precaution. 

There are sleeping places, a bathhouse, a dining room with a kitchen and much more necessary for the rest of the soldiers - Russian Ministry of Defense

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
