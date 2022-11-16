CDC To Vote Thursday To REQUIRE Covid Shots For Kids -- Ron Paul Report

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WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/v1okuxo-cdc-to-vote-thursday-to-require-covid-shots-for-kids.html
Even as uptake for the new Covid shots hovers around zero, the CDC is
not giving up. For an announced Thursday meeting of the CDC’s Advisory
Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), one CDC official announced a
vote on adding the shot to the child immunization schedule - a backdoor
mandate! Why? Also today: Is Boston University making Covid more
deadly? Finally: US mad at Iran for selling weapons...
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