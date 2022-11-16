CDC To Vote Thursday To REQUIRE Covid Shots For Kids -- Ron Paul Report

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/v1okuxo-cdc-to-vote-thursday-to-require-covid-shots-for-kids.html
Even as uptake for the new Covid shots hovers around zero, the CDC is
not giving up. For an announced Thursday meeting of the CDC’s Advisory
Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), one CDC official announced a
vote on adding the shot to the child immunization schedule - a backdoor
mandate! Why? Also today: Is Boston University making Covid more
deadly? Finally: US mad at Iran for selling weapons...
Get your tickets for RPI's November conference on "Cancel Culture and the War on Speech" - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shut-up-cancel-culture-and-the-war-on-speech-tickets-421629353747
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.