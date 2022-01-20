Warning!!!!! Beware of the coming trap laid by satan and the people under his religion......

Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. In this video you can know that recently uk president borris johnsson has announced that in coming days there will be no mask mandates, vaccine mandates, green pass mandates and covid-19 vaccine certificate mandates . but remember these world governments who are under satanic religion deceived us all from the beginning of the modern era or world, don't fall into trap laid by devil against God's children.if you have any doubt you can search this news on google or microsoft big/ duckduckgo.com you may not get right news that you might have to scroll down or change result pages which is displayed at the bottom of the webpage.