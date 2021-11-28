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UNDENIABLE COVID-19 Vaccine DEATH STATISTICS
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13 views • November 28, 2021
Scientist and entrepreneur Steve Kirsch breaks down how the COVID-19 experimental gene therapy "vaccines" can be more damaging than a heart attack. Undeniable statistics on COVID-19 Vaccine DEATHS and side effects that no one still has refuted despite the fact that Steve is offering a million dollars in reward.
https://stevekirsch.substack.com
Mirrors:
The Deadliest Shots in Medical History- Interview with Steven Kirsch
https://banned.video/watch?id=619bcd80a59e0c5e232659c1
Top Scientist: Getting A Covid Vaccine Can Be More Damaging Than a Heart Attack
https://banned.video/watch?id=618b0acdb2140737c337e2cc
https://stevekirsch.substack.com
Mirrors:
The Deadliest Shots in Medical History- Interview with Steven Kirsch
https://banned.video/watch?id=619bcd80a59e0c5e232659c1
Top Scientist: Getting A Covid Vaccine Can Be More Damaging Than a Heart Attack
https://banned.video/watch?id=618b0acdb2140737c337e2cc
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