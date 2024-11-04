FEMA’s New Training: What It Means for Us

Here's what's coming: FEMA is currently training federal employees on three key scenarios - grid shutdowns, civil unrest, and mass casualty events at malls. Expect a push to ban weapons, especially AR-15s, to reduce resistance. With plans rolling out through the holidays and into January, it's a smart move to stay alert and avoid large shopping malls.





Stay prepared and informed - visit www.michaelsgibson.com to learn how to protect yourself and those you care about.







