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PLEASE SHARE!! (Re-recorded) Hannukah/The Lampstand/Pineal Gland-TheLampOfTheBody/The God Gene-VMAT2/Jesus DNA/The Abomination Of Desolation & Mark Of The Beast IS The CV VAX
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319 views • December 14, 2020
Enoch Calendar Hannukah is 12/16-24/2020
https://www.khaiyashua.com/enoch-calendar.html
✅ MESSAGE FROM FATHER YHWH~WHEN THE COVID VACCINE BECOMES MANDATORY, IT IS TIME FOR THE DELIVERANCE~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpGiBKrGv5U
The Pineal Gland The God Gene
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WP2TvvJ1To0
GOD GENE - VMAT2 VACCINE- "KILLING SPIRITUALITY"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piELyx5gaUI
Matt 6:22-23
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%206&;;version=KJV
The eye from Matt 6:22-23 - In GREEK
https://biblehub.com/greek/3788.htm
2 Olive Trees
https://www.google.com/search?q=2+olive+trees+2+lampstands&;;client=firefox-b-1-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiNk42e5MntAhWQB80KHW2TCvYQ_AUoAnoECA0QBA&biw=1600&bih=758#imgrc=tX9T_HuJ_8BjyM
Revelation 18
Revelation 1
Revelation 13
RIGHT HAND - From Rev 13
https://biblehub.com/greek/1188.htm
FOREHEAD - From Rev 13
https://biblehub.com/greek/3359.htm
CLEAN/WHITE GARMENTS from Rev 19
https://biblehub.com/greek/2513.htm
White Garments from Revelation 7:9 - the Multitude
https://biblehub.com/greek/3022.htm
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TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.khaiyashua.com/enoch-calendar.html
✅ MESSAGE FROM FATHER YHWH~WHEN THE COVID VACCINE BECOMES MANDATORY, IT IS TIME FOR THE DELIVERANCE~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpGiBKrGv5U
The Pineal Gland The God Gene
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WP2TvvJ1To0
GOD GENE - VMAT2 VACCINE- "KILLING SPIRITUALITY"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=piELyx5gaUI
Matt 6:22-23
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%206&;;version=KJV
The eye from Matt 6:22-23 - In GREEK
https://biblehub.com/greek/3788.htm
2 Olive Trees
https://www.google.com/search?q=2+olive+trees+2+lampstands&;;client=firefox-b-1-d&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiNk42e5MntAhWQB80KHW2TCvYQ_AUoAnoECA0QBA&biw=1600&bih=758#imgrc=tX9T_HuJ_8BjyM
Revelation 18
Revelation 1
Revelation 13
RIGHT HAND - From Rev 13
https://biblehub.com/greek/1188.htm
FOREHEAD - From Rev 13
https://biblehub.com/greek/3359.htm
CLEAN/WHITE GARMENTS from Rev 19
https://biblehub.com/greek/2513.htm
White Garments from Revelation 7:9 - the Multitude
https://biblehub.com/greek/3022.htm
___________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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