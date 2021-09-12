Vaccinated Are Majority of Patients in Hospitals: Nurses Contradict the Lies of the "Big Pharma Media"

Many nurses are coming out and sharing their first-hand experiences with covid. They are seeing hospitals telling the nurses in memos to not keep track of which patients in the covid ward are, or are not vaccinated. Many of these brave nurses are not anti-vax, but instead are seeing the horrifying side effects in many patients that are coming into the hospitals. These patients are then being "labelled" as covid patients, when in fact... they are fully vaccinated. This explains why millions of nurses nationwide are expected to walk off the job very soon. The Big_Pharma controlled Mainstream Media is inverting the numbers to say that it is supposedly the UN-VACCINATED that are filling the hospitals, which these nurses are clearly challenging the corporate media's false narratives. When you watch TV notice that the majority of the TV commercials are for Pharmaceutical products.