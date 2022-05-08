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Drop Your Mask And Find A New Life - Short Video
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34 views • May 08, 2022
Are you being honest with yourself when it comes to the important things in life? Pastors and self-help gurus focus on positive thinking and seeing yourself in the best possible light, but have you ever considered how such an approach to self-improvement is actually hurting you spiritually? If we want to become the people God expects us to be, we need to drop the masks, and recognize who we really are, and how we need to change.
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