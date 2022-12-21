7 Feasts- Feast of Passover (2:15 Workman's Podcast #44)

On this episode, Bro. Reynolds starts a new series on the 7 Feast of the Lord, focusing on the feast of Passover. What is the feast of Passover? What does it mean to us, the Body of Christ? There are some types and pictures here, so please listen to find out what they are.

"Dallas" written and sung by Bro. Michael Jenkins, lead singer and guitar player for the Gospel Plowboys. This song is based on a true story.

"Sing To Me Of Heaven" played by Bro. John Varney. All music used by permission.

