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CHD | Was Hailey Bieber’s Blood Clot a Result of Vaccine Injury?
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68 views • March 29, 2022
Was Hailey Bieber’s Blood Clot a Result of Vaccine Injury? - 'This Week' with Mary + Polly on CHD.TV - March 28, 2022.
In light of Hailey Bieber's ongoing recovery from a blood clot that had moved to the brain + caused stroke-like symptoms, Mary Holland + Polly Tommey discuss the normalization of vaccine injuries by the media and medical professionals.
From Episode 12 of 'This Week' with Mary and Polly Only on CHD.TV - New Episodes WEDNESDAYS @ 9:00a.m. PT // 12:00p.m. ET.
WATCH THE FULL EPISODES ON #CHDTV-->
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/this-week
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
CHD | Was Hailey Bieber’s Blood Clot a Result of Vaccine Injury?
Was Hailey Biebers Blood Clot a Result of Vaccine Injury, This Week with Mary and Polly on CHD TV, March 28 2022.
In light of Hailey Bieber's ongoing recovery from a blood clot that had moved to the brain + caused stroke-like symptoms, Mary Holland + Polly Tommey discuss the normalization of vaccine injuries by the media and medical professionals.
From Episode 12 of 'This Week' with Mary and Polly Only on CHD.TV - New Episodes WEDNESDAYS @ 9:00a.m. PT // 12:00p.m. ET.
WATCH THE FULL EPISODES ON #CHDTV-->
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/this-week
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
CHD | Was Hailey Bieber’s Blood Clot a Result of Vaccine Injury?
Was Hailey Biebers Blood Clot a Result of Vaccine Injury, This Week with Mary and Polly on CHD TV, March 28 2022.
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