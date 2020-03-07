BREAKING: Crowdstrike Backing Away From Russia's Link to Wikileaks -- HUGE DEVELOPMENT #1826 - 6PM

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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1826 - Friday - March 06, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/W3rkLBClL1c
For more than three years of the mainstream media (MSM) promoted the biggest fraud in US history – that the Russians hacked the DNC’s emails and gave the emails they hacked to WikiLeaks who then leaked the emails before the 2016 election. Now, suddenly the firm at the center of this fraud, Crowdstrike, is taking a step back from their previous actions related to the entire sham. BREAKING EXCLUSIVE (Gateway Pundit): Crowdstrike Backing Away From Russia’s Link to Wikileaks — HUGE DEVELOPMENT – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/mJGr30qnPDX
Guest: Dr. Nick Begich is well known for his work and research on HAARP;"Mind Effects" and more. He has widely reported in these areas as an expert for many publications, government organizations and private companies. He has been an expert witness for the European Parliament on these subjects and provides significant research contributions in this area. Also, through the Lay Institute on Technologies he organized a private meeting of top scientists in the area of mind effects in 2007. Begich has authored five books in seven languages on technology and the impacts of change. Heard on thousands of radio and television talk shows and documentaries, he is a frequent commentator on new technologies, energy, politics, education and the environment. Website: earthpulse.com
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