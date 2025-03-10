Rebuilding Your Relationship with God After Almost Losing Everything - Dawn Mann Sanders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The place between two stops on a journey is not limbo; it’s rest, says Dawn Mann Sanders, an author and the associate minister at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden. Dawn wrote When Your World Ends: God’s Creative Process For Rebuilding a Life. The book was inspired by the difficult challenges she has faced in life, from divorce to remarriage, miscarriages, and the sudden death of her beloved second husband. When life knocks you down, how will you respond? Anger, she explains, does not mean that you do not believe in God or that you don’t trust Him. It’s a natural emotion that comes in the wake of deep and tragic loss. After grappling with anger and feelings of betrayal, Dawn had to learn to forgive herself for holding a grudge against God, but she also had to learn how to move forward.
TAKEAWAYS
How do you start over from nothing? By rebuilding your relationship with God
God will meet us wherever we are, even in the darkness
God is hovering over us and will never abandon us, even if our emotions betray us
Wait until God moves, then follow as closely as you can as you move forward
