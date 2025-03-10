BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rebuilding Your Relationship with God After Almost Losing Everything - Dawn Mann Sanders
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • 1 month ago


The place between two stops on a journey is not limbo; it’s rest, says Dawn Mann Sanders, an author and the associate minister at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden. Dawn wrote When Your World Ends: God’s Creative Process For Rebuilding a Life. The book was inspired by the difficult challenges she has faced in life, from divorce to remarriage, miscarriages, and the sudden death of her beloved second husband. When life knocks you down, how will you respond? Anger, she explains, does not mean that you do not believe in God or that you don’t trust Him. It’s a natural emotion that comes in the wake of deep and tragic loss. After grappling with anger and feelings of betrayal, Dawn had to learn to forgive herself for holding a grudge against God, but she also had to learn how to move forward.



TAKEAWAYS


How do you start over from nothing? By rebuilding your relationship with God


God will meet us wherever we are, even in the darkness


God is hovering over us and will never abandon us, even if our emotions betray us


Wait until God moves, then follow as closely as you can as you move forward



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text TOUR to 55444

When Your World Ends book: https://amzn.to/43w20HE


🔗 CONNECT WITH DAWN MANN SANDERS

Website: https://dawnmannsanders.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DawnMannSanders

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dawnmannsanders/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dawnmannsanders/

X: https://x.com/DawnMannSanders


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

ARTZA (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
deathdivorcemental healthrelationshipslossmiscarriagetina griffincounter culture mom showdawn mann sandersglenardenwhen your world ends
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy