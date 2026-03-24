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3.24.26 - Trump makes a power play, and the Commish holds court
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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President Trump is now demanding that the GOP combine their two most important priorities--the SAVE Act and the DHS funding bill--into one piece of legislation. It's likely that the Dems will kill both of them with a filibuster. Will this be the move that finally forces the Senate to nuke the filibuster? We'll talk about it...and much more...with you in the chat, and with....Civli Rights Commissioner Peter Kirsanow!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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