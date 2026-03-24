3.24.26 - Trump makes a power play, and the Commish holds court

President Trump is now demanding that the GOP combine their two most important priorities--the SAVE Act and the DHS funding bill--into one piece of legislation. It's likely that the Dems will kill both of them with a filibuster. Will this be the move that finally forces the Senate to nuke the filibuster? We'll talk about it...and much more...with you in the chat, and with....Civli Rights Commissioner Peter Kirsanow!



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