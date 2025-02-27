BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I Scrutinize a Flat Earth Debunker With One Hand Tied Behind My Back!!! - Dr Danny Falkner
LearnTheTruth
LearnTheTruth
12 followers
50 views • 2 months ago

A one sided argument always wins. The same applies to a court case. Of course the defendent will be found guilty if he is not allowed to speak or make his defence. This is what happens with the truth. It is supressed & never allowed to speak or be heard, so of course the lies & propaganda prevail.  Dr Danny Falkner of "Aswers in Genesis" is decieving audiences & many many people without rebuttal, & thereby leading people away from the truth. So I scrutinized him to allow people to hear both sides & to show anyone with the ability to think for themselves that he is wrong.

Keywords
sciencegodnasaholy biblejesustruthflat earthreligionkjvmoon-landing-hoaxmondo-gonzalesprophecy-watcherslamb-and-lion-ministries
