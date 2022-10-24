Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Focus Group Drops Truth Bombs about January 6th on MSNBC 🔥
63 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Shop now

MUST WATCH:  

“It looked a lot like Antifa to me.”

“It looked the same as the Black Lives Matter riots.”

“Antifa infiltrated.”

“Our administration is using it as their Reichstag fire.”

“I’m pretty sure I saw Democratic operatives instigating people to cross barriers.”

https://t.me/realx22reportchat/3227344   


Keywords
msnbctruth bombsagent provocateursjan 6capitol breachpittsburgh trump voters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket