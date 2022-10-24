Focus Group Drops Truth Bombs about January 6th on MSNBC 🔥

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MUST WATCH:
“It looked a lot like Antifa to me.”
“It looked the same as the Black Lives Matter riots.”
“Antifa infiltrated.”
“Our administration is using it as their Reichstag fire.”
“I’m pretty sure I saw Democratic operatives instigating people to cross barriers.”
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