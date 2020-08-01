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[Aug 1, 2020] Vaccines and the Mark of the Beast (from 2013)
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93 views • August 04, 2020
So I just saw that someone had ripped a clip from a presentation I did back in 2013 on The Prophecy Club and posted it to YouTube. Figured it might be appropriate to repost here on my channel given the current situation we are all in nowadays.
Tom Horn's book: https://amzn.to/30kr3g3
For a longer version of this same topic (from a different lecture): https://youtu.be/dLZwhzXYNZE
NOTE: I didn't put the text at the end of this video, someone else did. That said, I definitely do think it's appropriate to pray and ask YHWH for forgiveness and to accept Yeshua/Jesus Christ as your Savior. Time is short.
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
Tom Horn's book: https://amzn.to/30kr3g3
For a longer version of this same topic (from a different lecture): https://youtu.be/dLZwhzXYNZE
NOTE: I didn't put the text at the end of this video, someone else did. That said, I definitely do think it's appropriate to pray and ask YHWH for forgiveness and to accept Yeshua/Jesus Christ as your Savior. Time is short.
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
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