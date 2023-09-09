This is an important point by Joe Rogan and Tulsi Gabbard.

Joe Rogan just admitted that before Trump got into office that the concept of a deep state, CIA/FBI corruption was not even a big concern in the minds of the people.

Trump exposed it all and made people acutely aware of what was really happening behind the scenes.

You now have millions of people with a clear understanding of the military industrial complex and the deep state that had relatively no concept of this before Trump.

It's almost like everything that happens only furthers the awakening. An inevitability.

An anon once said:

Only when the darkness is brought into the light can it truly be dealt with.

And that's exactly what's been happening this whole time.

So when you feel yourself getting discouraged, recognize just how far we've come.

The process made is nothing short of mind blowing. This should give you solace knowing that their illusions are breaking. And with that, real change becomes possible.

