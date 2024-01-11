What Happens When You Redig Your Garden

In this video I'm just showing what can happen when you redig your garden, this is all within six weeks. I redug the garden leveled the seed bed out and then left it. And I just left it there and you can see the growth from the two different Gardens. One had been redug and we put compost on it and the other one we just left. So you can see it does make a difference and I mean this is waist high now after six weeks I couldn't believe it when I come back. I redug it to get rid of the convolvuless I spent a lot of time digging out the roots and it has paid off. I won't know until we can get to the ground level to see how much convuvlulous is growing underneath.

