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'How to Change Your Life in 5 Seconds'
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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65 views • October 27, 2019
Inc. magazine posted an article online titled 'How to Change Your Life in 5 Seconds.' In it, Mel Robbins explains how she developed a technique to be more productive. She observed that 95% of decision are based on emotion instead of logic, and how and why adding a five second countdown helped her life. She mentions that fear, anger, and other factors often interfere with our ability to be better people. In this video, Dr. Thiel quotes a lot from that article, including some of the science behind the technique. He also quotes Jesus as well as many passages from the Bible. He also teaches a 5 second statement to say and pray to use as a five second spiritual statement to help Christians change.

A written article is available titled "" Inc.: How to Change Your Life in 5 Seconds," URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/how-to-change-your-life-in-5-seconds/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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