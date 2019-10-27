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'How to Change Your Life in 5 Seconds'
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65 views • October 27, 2019
Inc. magazine posted an article online titled 'How to Change Your Life in 5 Seconds.' In it, Mel Robbins explains how she developed a technique to be more productive. She observed that 95% of decision are based on emotion instead of logic, and how and why adding a five second countdown helped her life. She mentions that fear, anger, and other factors often interfere with our ability to be better people. In this video, Dr. Thiel quotes a lot from that article, including some of the science behind the technique. He also quotes Jesus as well as many passages from the Bible. He also teaches a 5 second statement to say and pray to use as a five second spiritual statement to help Christians change.
A written article is available titled "" Inc.: How to Change Your Life in 5 Seconds," URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/how-to-change-your-life-in-5-seconds/
A written article is available titled "" Inc.: How to Change Your Life in 5 Seconds," URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/how-to-change-your-life-in-5-seconds/
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