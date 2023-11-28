Israeli Tank Gunners Were Ordered To Open Indiscriminate Fire In Kibbutz

More and more disclosures indicate that many Israelis who died on October 7 were killed by the Israeli military. Interview with Israeli tank operators revealed orders to open indiscriminate fire in Israeli kibbutz which came under attack by Palestinian militants on October 7.

The 20-year-old captain, identified only as ‘Karni’, member of the all-female Israeli tank company, told that she was ordered by a “panicked” soldier to open fire on homes in the Holit kibbutz whether they contained civilians or not.

“The soldier points and tells me, “shoot there — the terrorists are there,”” the captain told, noting that when she asked “are there civilians there?,” her compatriot simply replied, “I don’t know,” and ordered her to “just shoot” a tank round into the buildings anyway. “I fired with my machine gun at a house.”

According to Israeli reports, ten Israelis were killed in Holit on October 7. The victims did not include children.

According to the soldiers interviewed, others killed by the tank company in question include supposed Palestinian militants whom they say they crushed to death with their vehicle.

“My driver spots two terrorists on the road and reports it,” the captain tells her N12 interviewer. When “I tell her to run them over, she simply runs over the terrorists and moves on.”

Brigadier General Raviv Mahmia admitted that fighting in Kibbutz Holit was a “very complex” task for which the young tankers were “in many ways…not trained to fight.”

Source @South Front

