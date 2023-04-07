The Lessons Of Loss Teaches Us EVERYTHING!

We all learn, and we can't escape reality. Detachment is not about not having things, it's about getting rid of what does not serve as a natural attachment or embrace. We learn from the lessons of loss, what is to gain. In other words, you learn your place through time. You may therefore lose some "things" in the process of finding out what truly does matter. Natural authority is all the matter of knowing what you must attach yourself to, though it may not feel so much an "attachment." You may say, the natural should come natural; the wu-wei and the ziran. Is government really natural, something we should attach ourselves to? https://nita.one/order - Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #attachment #desire #buddhism #taoism #tao #daoism #nonattachment #lawofattraction #nature #naturallaw #naturelove #naturelover #naturelovers #philosophy #thinking #politics #political #interesting #intriguing #shocking #surprising #powerful #reality #realization #actualization #statism #voluntaryism

