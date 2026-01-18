♪ Dust on the Ridge

(The song opens with a rapid-fire banjo roll, joined quickly by the rhythmic "thump-snap" of an upright bass and a driving acoustic guitar. A fiddle dances over the top with a high-lonesome slides, while the mandolin keeps a percussive 'chop' on the off-beats.)

Dust on the High Ridge



(Verse 1) The frost is on the hemlock and the morning’s moving fast I’m trading in my future for a shadow from the past Got a heavy heart of iron and a pocket full of rye And a mile of mountain gravel ‘neath a cold and graying sky The creek is running frantic, trying to beat the winter freeze While the secrets of the hollow whisper through the leafless trees.



(Chorus) (Full three-part vocal harmonies) Oh, there’s dust on the high ridge and mist in the draw The lonesomest valley that you ever saw The banjo is ringing, the fiddle cries low I’m a long way from nowhere with much further to go!



(Instrumental Break - Banjo & Fiddle) (The banjo takes a blistering lead, followed by a twin-fiddle melody that mimics the vocal line of the chorus.)



(Verse 2) My mama told me "Sonny, don't you wander too far out There's things up in the timber that a man don't talk about" But the rhythm of the rails and the humming of the wire Set a restless kind of spirit in my soul like wildfire Now the mandolin is chopping like an axe against the pine And I’m counting every heartbeat on this steep and crooked line.



(Chorus) (Full three-part vocal harmonies) Oh, there’s dust on the high ridge and mist in the draw The lonesomest valley that you ever saw The banjo is ringing, the fiddle cries low I’m a long way from nowhere with much further to go!



(Instrumental Break - Mandolin & Guitar) (The mandolin plays a bright, syncopated solo. The guitar follows with a flat-picking run featuring heavy G-runs and rapid-fire bass notes.)



(Bridge) (Music drops to just the upright bass and a soft mandolin chop) The sun goes down at four o'clock, the shadows grow so tall (Banjo enters softly) You can hear the spirits talking in the timber's rise and fall (Full band builds back to a crescendo) One more mile! One more ridge! One more song to sing it all!



(Chorus) (Highest energy yet, voices reaching for the rafters) Oh, there’s dust on the high ridge and mist in the draw The lonesomest valley that you ever saw The banjo is ringing, the fiddle cries low I’m a long way from nowhere with much further to go!



(Outro) I’m a long way from nowhere... (Fiddle flourish) I’m a long way from nowhere... (Mandolin chop) With much further to go!



(Ends on a sharp, synchronized G-run from the guitar and banjo.)

