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Is The Day of the Lord and The Day of the Rapture the same event ?
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8 views • November 18, 2019
This video will answer the question, Is The Day of the Lord and The Day of the Rapture the same event ? There are firm scriptures addressing this and if you have eyes to see it, and ears to hear it, you will receive the truth about it.
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