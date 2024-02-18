THE ART OF WAR

Art of War By Sun Tzu
The book contains ideas on leadership, survival and success. Written over 2000 years ago, it is still relevant today as the lessons can be applied to business, politics and life in general.
This video is an animated summary of each chapter from the book, including historical anecdotes and takeaways from the passages.
00:00 - 1 Laying Plans
14:26 - 2 Waging War
26:13 - 3 Strategic Attack
36:25 - 4 Tactical Dispositions
48:20 - 5 Use of Energy
1:01:28 - 6 Weak Points & Strong
1:18:05 - 7 Manoeuvring an Army
1:35:19 - 8 Variation of Tactics
1:45:56 - 9 The Army on the March
1:57:33 - 10 Terrain
2:10:54 - 11 The Nine Situations
2:20:27 - 12 Attack by Fire
2:30:17 - 13 Use of Spies
