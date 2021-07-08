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A Psychedelic Trip into the subject of REAL TR3B SHIPS, some sims NAZI Ships & Vimanas
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211 views • July 08, 2021
Deep State Secret Space Program DARK OPS & the new Space Force
Technologies of both sides the Dark Space program & Space Force
TR3B, TR2B, Astra, Vimanas Old and new ship design. My flying RV Ship. Yep. I may reveal it later!?!?!?
Music:
Pink Floyd:
Atom Heart Mother
Is There Anybody Out There
Tangerine Dream:
Stratosfear
Invisible Limits
Some real ships and some simulations and a little bit of history thrown in.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Technologies of both sides the Dark Space program & Space Force
TR3B, TR2B, Astra, Vimanas Old and new ship design. My flying RV Ship. Yep. I may reveal it later!?!?!?
Music:
Pink Floyd:
Atom Heart Mother
Is There Anybody Out There
Tangerine Dream:
Stratosfear
Invisible Limits
Some real ships and some simulations and a little bit of history thrown in.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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