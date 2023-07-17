Chile Vaxxed Bus Driver Suffers A Sudden Heart Attack Behind The Wheel 💉 (2023)

Covid BC
July 16, 2023
*All bus drivers worldwide were required to take the Covid-19 vaccines.*
“A bus driver lost control in the streets of San Bernardo in Santiago, Chile. Reports say he suffered a sudden medical emergency behind the wheel. The bus destroyed several poles, destroyed a house, a fast food stand, vehicles, and ran over a street vendor. The seller survived with minor injuries. #Vaxxident
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/47tqlQb3giOP/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.