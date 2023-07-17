Create New Account
Chile Vaxxed Bus Driver Suffers A Sudden Heart Attack Behind The Wheel 💉 (2023)
July 16, 2023


*All bus drivers worldwide were required to take the Covid-19 vaccines.*


“A bus driver lost control in the streets of San Bernardo in Santiago, Chile. Reports say he suffered a sudden medical emergency behind the wheel. The bus destroyed several poles, destroyed a house, a fast food stand, vehicles, and ran over a street vendor. The seller survived with minor injuries. #Vaxxident


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/47tqlQb3giOP/

Keywords
accidentvaxxedchilebus driversantiagovaxxidentcovid bcbehind the wheelsudden heart attack

