🚨BRUTAL BEATINGS & ELECTROCUTION How Ukrainian regime tortures dissidents
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
114 views • 1 month ago

🚨BRUTAL BEATINGS AND ELECTROCUTION: How Ukrainian regime tortures dissidents

Engineer and Ex-SBU prisoner, Mekhti Feofanovich, saw the crimes committed by the Ukrainian regime in 2014 against people in Donbass region. He joined the Russian underground resistance in Kharkov, seeking justice. 

Mekhti experienced the horrors of being arrested by the SBU, and tells about the tortures he and others faced in Ukrainian prisons since 2017.


In these concentration camps they were tied up and beaten with sticks and rubber hoses; if they fainted or slept, they were awakened by being splashed with water, and suffered electric torture under the hands of SBU officials.

👉Watch our full special investigation on SBU torture centers here @newrulesgeo

Subscribe to @NewRulesGeo or follow us on X (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
