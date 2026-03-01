Open Boarders, Bad Mumbler, Far Left vs. Phony Right, Jupiter Macron, Carradines, Child Actors, ChiComs, Bronze Serpent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cirucci Team Brief #589, 27 February 2026
Topic list:
* Connecticut grovels at the CATHOLIC Altar of Third World migrant take-over.
* Revisiting the Bad Mumbler.
* De-Princed Andrew.
* Far-Left vs. the phony Right.
* Jupiter Macron
* Jesuit Cowboys
* Carradines
* David Carradine’s gate-keeping Jew coroner.
* Ricky Schroder and Charlie Kirk
* Listing the rare Helliwood Conservitard “Christians”.
* Where did China’s Communism come from?
* The bronze serpent of Moses vs. the Caduceus.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5
_____________________
The Fazz on Facebook:
https://facebook.com/michael.franco.73594
The Fazz on Twitter:
https://x.com/Anti_inqisition
The Fazz on YouTube:
https://youtube.com/@CFazzino817
The Fazz on Instagram:
https://instagram.com/the_anti_inquisition/
_____________________
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
Wimbilltunes Productions
https://wimbilltunesproductions.com/
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com