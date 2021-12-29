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Fact-Check Foul Play: How Fact-Checkers Lie and Manipulate
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10 views • December 29, 2021
The wheels are falling off of the narrative. The architects of the agenda, working behind the scenes to curate the narrative to suit their plans, are starting to lose credibility and influence. Fact-checking organizations have become almost cultural memes in-and-of-themselves, as it is widely accepted that they are nothing more than toothless, neutered facsimiles of truth. As the agenda continues to crumble, the balancing act of holding up one lie at the expense of another will become too tiring and it looks like they are wearing themselves out. Example: telling purebloods to get the shot to protect themselves while telling the double shotted to get more shots because the first two shots didn't work. HUH? You can't have it both ways. Keep pushing Truth-Seekers, we are winning this Information War.
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The Truthzilla Podcast
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts
(Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!)
Truthzilla is also available on your favorite podcast player.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthzillaPod
Instagram: https://instagram.com/Truthzilla
Telegram: https://t.me/Truthzillapod
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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