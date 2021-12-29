BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fact-Check Foul Play: How Fact-Checkers Lie and Manipulate
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
1589 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • December 29, 2021
The wheels are falling off of the narrative. The architects of the agenda, working behind the scenes to curate the narrative to suit their plans, are starting to lose credibility and influence. Fact-checking organizations have become almost cultural memes in-and-of-themselves, as it is widely accepted that they are nothing more than toothless, neutered facsimiles of truth. As the agenda continues to crumble, the balancing act of holding up one lie at the expense of another will become too tiring and it looks like they are wearing themselves out. Example: telling purebloods to get the shot to protect themselves while telling the double shotted to get more shots because the first two shots didn't work. HUH? You can't have it both ways. Keep pushing Truth-Seekers, we are winning this Information War.

How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast

Website: https://Truthzilla.org

Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts

(Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!)

Truthzilla is also available on your favorite podcast player.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthzillaPod

Instagram: https://instagram.com/Truthzilla

Telegram: https://t.me/Truthzillapod

https://www.banned.video/

The Truthzilla Podcast
Keywords
healthtrumpfreedomthe1jeremy rumble account got deleted brighteon is better thanks mike
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
TSA&#8217;s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

TSA’s New CT Scanners Could Require Some Carry-On Bags to Be Checked

Morgan S. Verity
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Study Links Structured Exercise, Not Daily Steps, to Improved Sleep Quality

Coco Somers
PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

PA Republicans fight health rules allowing warrantless home entry, private student interviews

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy