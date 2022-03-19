The Viral Delusion (Trailer)

This edge-pushing, docu-series - based on interviews with an extraordinary group of doctors, chemists, biologists, journalists, activists, authors and more - turns the story of the pandemic upside down by looking at the scientific papers used to justify it: they point out what the science actually shows runs entirely counter to the narrative we have been told.



In five episodes, The Viral Delusion explodes not only the “science” of the pandemic, but goes back through history to re-assess the science and history of so-called “viral” epidemics of the past: from The Black Plague to the Spanish Flu, Polio to AIDS, to COVID itself - putting the pandemic in a whole new context better understood not as settled science, but mis-understood biology based on pseudo-science with a long and sordid history.



Discover the hidden underbelly of the science behind the pandemic - and unlock extraordinary insights from the doctors, scientists and journalists who share a deeply transformative perspective on the untold history of disease, health, politics and the future we are living into.



Click Paradigm Shift above or go to www.theviraldelusion.com to sign up for the two hour opening episode for free, debuting March 21, 2022.