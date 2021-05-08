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Welcome to HELL, KENSINGTON AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, NO MASKS, REQUIRED, BRING YOUR OWN SYRINGE
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1163 views • May 08, 2021
This Philly neighborhood is purportedly the largest open-air narcotics market for heroin on the East Coast with many neighboring residents flocking to the area for heroin and other opioids.
Kensington Philadelphia, The worst Street in Philadelphia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCXTYLjJlmE
Philadelphia Kensington Area, April 28 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_rmbIlqPsU
Kensington Ave., Philadelphia on a Friday, April 30 2021.
•May 2, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYHYN55fwgE
Kensington Philadelphia, The worst Street in Philadelphia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCXTYLjJlmE
Philadelphia Kensington Area, April 28 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_rmbIlqPsU
Kensington Ave., Philadelphia on a Friday, April 30 2021.
•May 2, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYHYN55fwgE
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