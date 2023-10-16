Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20231015 Why Israel, Why Now?
JD Farag


Prophecy Update - 2023-10-15

Why Israel, Why Now?


October 15, 2023


Pastor JD explains how, according to Bible prophecy, we’re on the cusp of the 7-year tribulation, by answering the question of, Why Israel? and, Why Now?


Links and transcript available at the source site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytyemM2YnY2P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


christianprophecyisraeltribulationprophecy updatejd farag

