JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20231015 Why Israel, Why Now?

JD Farag
Prophecy Update - 2023-10-15
Why Israel, Why Now?
October 15, 2023
Pastor JD explains how, according to Bible prophecy, we’re on the cusp of the 7-year tribulation, by answering the question of, Why Israel? and, Why Now?
Links and transcript available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytyemM2YnY2P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
