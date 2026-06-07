An important update in Konstantinovka Kostyantynivka to June 7, 2026, shows the plight of the last Ukrainian defenders and NATO mercenaries, the most chaotic in the besieged industrial city. An operational encirclement is underway within the city borders, with Russian units reducing several Ukrainian mini-cauldrons with attacks from the north, now reaching Dmitrievka station, locking the remaining Ukrainian forces in the city center and creating a double fire trap. Recently, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky paid a visit to the Konstantinovka district, publicly warning of serious problems in the city's defense. However, the Russian High Command has offered Zelensky's troops to leave the city through a 400-meter corridor northward on the Konstantinovka-Druzhkovka line, where the only escape is by using the available corridor, or with hands up.

Latest videos show battle scenes that encapsulate the plight of Ukrainian urban garrisons. An episode shows Ukrainian soldiers who still have a last bit of time left to fight there, trying to escape during an attack on a multi-storey building, but failing. They move aimlessly from balcony to balcony, only to be met by uninterrupted Russian assault groups. Meanwhile, Russia is now extensively using FPV, which utilize low-frequency command channels with vertical polarization. This option improves signal propagation even in curved terrain, dense forests, and confined areas, making it possible to hit targets at very low altitudes, including under cover. Russian "Hunters" units utilizing UAV such as the FPV type continue relentlessly against the last logistical supply line of the Ukrainian forces on the deadly highway Druzhkovka - Konstantinovka and in the vicinity of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka. FPV attacks destroy a significant number of Ukrainian vehicles!

It remains unknown how the Ukrainian High Command in Kyiv will respond or what the besieged troops in the city will say. Military experts warn that if Ukrainian officers and generals reject Russian peace offer, there will likely be a devastating assault from all fronts and with various types and weapons systems, even to the point of planting the Russian Flag in the city, located in Donetsk.

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