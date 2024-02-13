Quo Vadis





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for February 9, 2024.





Thank you!





Here is the message of Saint Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria:





I AM SENT TO BLESS YOU AND BRING PEACE TO THOSE who LACK PEACE, TO BRING LOVE TO THOSE who WANT TO POSSESS LOVE AND SO I WILL DO it!





Faith is indispensable in the human creature to strengthen these last times in which, as part of humanity, THEY WILL LIVE THE APOCALYPTIC PERIOD IN THE HANDS OF THOSE who THEY WISH TO SUPPLANT OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST.





The time has come when, as the Mystical Body of Christ, you will suffer and be polished and then, like the most precious stones, shine in the name of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ and in the name of Our Queen and Mother of the End Times.





Children of the Holy Trinity and Our Queen and Mother of the End Times:





THEY ARE ALREADY AT THE BEGINNING OF THE End TIMES, SO I HAVE CALLED THEM TO THE SOWING.





Pray children, pray, North Korea spreads pain to humanity suddenly.





As humanity that is reeling, they are tested in every aspect, they are put through the saran.





Those who have to polish themselves, polish themselves of their own free will.





So many of you read or hear this My Call without realizing it, feeling that this call is not for you, acting like the Pharisees!





How many believe out of their pride that they know everything and in the end they will be tested in love, not in wisdom!





Beloved of the Holy Trinity, the sun will darken and the cold on earth will be cruel to humanity; part of you won't stand it.





AT THAT MOMENT THE SOULS OF THOSE who HAVE BEEN LOVE, PEACE, HOPE AND CHARITY TO THEIR BROTHERS and Sisters WILL BE ENLIGHTENED.





For this reason, they must grow in love, faith and charity so that the Divine Sun illuminates the lives of those who have remained willing to be more of the Most Holy Trinity and of Our Queen and Mother, and less of the worldly.





The nights will be long and tortuous for those who have walked alone without Our King and Lord in their hearts and disobeying Our Queen and Mother.





FOR THE MYSTIC BODY OF CHRIST, THE SUFFERING INCREASES IN THE OBSTACLES THAT PRESENT THEM ON THE PATH, BEFORE A RENEWED SPIRITUALITY THAT THEY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO FOLLOW WITHOUT FEELING GUILT.





It IS THE PATH OF PERSECUTION, OF THE CROSS, OF FALLS, OF FLAGELLATION; it IS THE PATH TO THE PAIN OF THE MYSTIC BODY.





Children of the Holy Trinity and of Our Queen and Mother, war is not far away, war unleashes the greatest torture for humanity.





ALTHOUGH NOT EVERYTHING IS PAIN FOR THE MYSTIC BODY OF CHRIST:





Food from Heaven awaits you, the fullness of the Gifts of the Holy Spirit, the unconditional love of Our Queen and Mother; The satisfaction awaits them of having fulfilled their duties as children of the Holy Trinity, of having believed and maintained the faith.





Pray children of the Holy Trinity, pray urgently, pray with perseverance, pray with your heart.





Pray, children of Our Queen and Mother, pray so that in the darkness you can see without light for its fruits of good and love for your neighbor.





Pray, pray in season and out of season for the spiritual strength in each of you.





Pray, children of the Holy Trinity, pray for Argentina, which suffers greatly.





Pray for Chile; pray for Japan.





I bless you as Defender of the Father's Throne.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following COMMENTARY comes from Luz de Maria de Bonilla:





Brothers and Sisters:





God the Father sent His Son Jesus Christ to redeem us from sin in a Supreme Act of Love towards humanity and in a Supreme Act of Mercy towards us.





At this time when humanity despises the Holy Trinity and Our Most Holy Mother, we await, as has been announced to us, the Purification of humanity.





Only that the human creature does not want to become aware of what the purification will be.





We already live within the purification and we see what is happening in different countries of the world, but we do not pay attention.





Saint Michael has mentioned to me that what has begun will not stop, instead it will increase and the specter of war arrives soon, along with famine and new diseases.





Therefore, Saint Michael asked me to start prayer with my heart, make reparation for personal sins and those of all humanity and say:





Lord and my God, I recognize myself as a sinner.





I beg you to forgive my sins and those of humanity.





I do not deserve Your Mercy, but I beg You, look at me with Your infinite Mercy and I will fight with all my strength to persevere faith in You.





Amen.





