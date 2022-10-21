X22 SPOTLIGHT | Dr. Ladapo - CDC Did Not Attack The Study, They Attacked The Recommendation, Collusion

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Today’s Guest: Dr. Joseph Ladapo
Book:Transcend Fear:
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Dr Ladapo earned an MD and a PhD in Health Policy from Harvard University; he has served as a professor of medicine at New York University and the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr Joseph A. Ladapo the surgeon general of Florida. Dr. Ladapo begins the conversation with why he decided to the opposite of Fauci and the CDC. Dr. Ladapo came out with a new study that shows males between the ages of 18-39 have heart problems and this age group should not receive the vaccine. Children should not receive the vaccine. At this point people should question the vaccine.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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