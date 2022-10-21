X22 SPOTLIGHT | Dr. Ladapo - CDC Did Not Attack The Study, They Attacked The Recommendation, Collusion

Today’s Guest: Dr. Joseph Ladapo
Book:Transcend Fear:
Get the book-> https://read.amazon.com/kp/embed?asin=B09YZ2DXB1&preview=newtab&linkCode=kpe&ref_=cm_sw_r_kb_dp_RG9809SEP4B8J8WYY66S
Dr Ladapo earned an MD and a PhD in Health Policy from Harvard University; he has served as a professor of medicine at New York University and the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr Joseph A. Ladapo the surgeon general of Florida. Dr. Ladapo begins the conversation with why he decided to the opposite of Fauci and the CDC. Dr. Ladapo came out with a new study that shows males between the ages of 18-39 have heart problems and this age group should not receive the vaccine. Children should not receive the vaccine. At this point people should question the vaccine.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Prepare Today
SAVE $50 on a 4-Week Food Kit
http://preparewithx22.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.