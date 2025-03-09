Even Life after Death is a Simulacrum: Exploring the Astral Backyard and Looking for an Escape

SOURCE: Sovereign Ki "Michael Martin - My Dark Explorations - A Journey Into A Solution to the Simulacrum" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUlKJEhWBwI





REFERENCES:

Mike Martin Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@MyDarkExplorations

Mike Martin Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2755790

Amazon books: https://t1p.de/hs3wp

"The Solution For Getting Out": https://t1p.de/dappg

Lauda Leon: [email protected]

www.sovereignki.com





Guest Michael Martin of My Dark Explorations discusses his journey of discovery over many years into the nature of the simulacrum matrix and how to navigate through and out of it. His discovery reveals the nature of the phenomenon that is at work and how to pierce its many illusions. Michael gives us an understanding into what lays in the deceptive layers of the workings of this matrix reality and how that works within our psyche and perception and in this way how it intercepts our interface programming. By revealing the workings he provides information as to the solution so that deception is prevented and the work of liberation can be obtained. The books he has written elaborate on the method for the solution.









FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm





RELATED TO CHRISTIANITY:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Jesus was a Usurper and John the Baptist was the True Christ"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2i87LowyC8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx

"Remote Viewing Disproves Prophecy" https://tinyurl.com/4b4t7u9m





Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5



