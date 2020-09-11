© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you living for eternity?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • September 11, 2020
Christianity with the different denominations all claim to have the truth that leads to eternal life. How can we know for certain that what you believe is preparing you for eternal life? Most people are very sincere and are doing what they think is the right thing to do by attending church every Sunday and being a good person, but will that give them eternal life and a wonderful future?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.