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Steven Spiers challenges pandemic Government and medical tyranny
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72 views • December 20, 2020
The Australian government has gone beyond a joke and illegally locked down Victoria over virus that has a 98.7% survival rate, wake up people, this is tyranny and medical marshal law that isn't even based on real science. Legendary Steven Spiers tell it how it is in this educational video. You can visit his website here www.stevenspiers.com
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