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Reporter Returns To Piketon, Ohio, Vindicated On Nuclear Facility Being Used For Covert Action
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138 views • July 20, 2020
In 2017, Investigative Journalist George Webb journey to Piketon, Ohio to interview workers at a uranium enrichment plant who testified that the uranium cylinders that were supposed to be getting there in Piketon were empty on arrival. What else was in the cylinders before they got to Piketon. Whatever was being transported was under the watchful eye of the Defense threat Reduction Agency.
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