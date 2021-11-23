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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1437 - Alex Mixon - 2 suspects are sentenced to probation
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10 views • November 23, 2021
Alex had driven up to a location provided by the suspects to make a food delivery for Locos Grill and Pub, when his attackers approached and shot him in the neck, before fleeing. Alex died at the hospital shortly after arriving, a week before his 28th birthday.
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