PALESTINIAN UNRWA STAFF WERE TORTURED INTO FALSE CONFESSIONS (SHARE)

Remarque88
March 9, 2024
ISRAEL'S "SHIN BET" CAN MAKE YOU SAY YOU DID OCT 7TH TOO
My Shin Bet video from January 30/24 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/WNDaeO3FNitK/
Jerusalem Post - UNRWA report says Israel coerced some agency employees to falsely admit Hamas links - https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-791009
"MATH-LESS" LIAR NETENYAHU - https://twitter.com/JeezyJelly2023/status/1764831758606839898
Aljazeera Genocide Tracker - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/longform/2023/10/9/israel-hamas-war-in-maps-and-charts-live-tracker
